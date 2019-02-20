Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Undertaker Appearing At Starrcast II

As you might imagine, Vince McMahon is reportedly not happy about The Undertaker agreeing to appear at the upcoming Starrcast II event. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“A whole bunch of things have happened in the last week and one of them is whole Undertaker/Vince dynamic, but it had Vince off and because you know there was definite unhappiness about him doing the Starrcast thing and you know why. So there’s that.”

“It’s not that The Undertaker isn’t on the [WrestleMania] card yet as far as I know, but everything changed. They don’t want the perception. They’re not happy about that thing [Starrcast] and they want him — I don’t know that they want him on the [WrestleMania] card, but I know there’s talk of Undertaker on the card, but it’s not like there’s a match set up or anything. It’s one of those things where they’re trying to put something together. Everything is in flux.”

“I thought, ‘Oh [The Undertaker’s] just signing autographs [at Starrcast] it’s a way bigger deal to Vince. The whole idea of you know, Undertaker’s special to Vince and you know, yeah it didn’t go down well with him at all.”

The Starrcast II event, which is being run by Conrad Thompson and not All Elite Wrestling, is advertising Undertaker as “Mark Calloway aka The Undertaker” to avoid trademark issues with WWE.