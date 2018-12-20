Vince McMahon’s Reaction To TLC Main Event, The Elite Turn Down WWE Offer

– In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Asuka said that Vince McMahon approached her after the WWE TLC PPV and said that her TLC match was “great” and that he was “very pleased with it.” Asuka also commented on wanting to have a Women’s Title match at Wrestlemania and added that “the reason why I came to WWE is raising the quality of women’s [wrestling]” and to make the women more recognizable.

– Dave Meltzer is reporting three members of The Elite turned down WWE main event money which was reportedly “multi-year deals for more than seven figures annually.” The belief is that the concept of the All Elite Wrestling promotion is more than just an idea now.