Vince McMahon’s Role With NXT Possibly Moving To USA Network

With NXT possibly moving to the USA Network, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the process and Vince McMahon’s involvement.

“I was told why he wanted to go to USA — it’s not a money thing. It’s because he has a better shot at not losing. He doesn’t wanna lose that battle, but the feeling is that like it’s better because wrestling fans are used to the USA Network, they’re not used to FS1 — UFC fans are used to FS1, but it’s not a station that they’re familiar with and this and that and in theory you would think that should only matter for two or three weeks, it actually does mean a significant amount.”

“It also means that no matter what that everyone who also thinks that Vince McMahon isn’t going to get involved — you know like, it’s on the USA Network. Vince is not going to be hands-off on a show on the USA Network.”