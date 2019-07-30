Vince McMahon’s Wild Card Rule May Be Ending Soon

In response to sliding television ratings, Vince McMahon introduced the “Wild Card Rule” on the May 6 episode of Raw to give a storyline explanation for top Superstars such as Roman Reigns to appear on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE. With Survivor Series approaching, members of the locker room, production staff and creative team have been told that the “Wild Card Rule” will be coming to an end soon.

“They’re quietly wrapping up the “Wild Card Rule.” No big announcement or anything,” a WWE insider told Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.

“There’s a lot of people who want it to end. Companies, sponsors, management and talent. You don’t get another Lynch and Rousey moment without that Survivor Series format.”

Colohue’s WWE sources indicate that there has been no public announcement to the locker room as of yet, but prominent Superstars are aware of the looming change, as well as production staff and the creative team.