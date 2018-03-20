Vince McMahon’s XFL Relaunch Has Some Competition

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s former XFL partner Dick Ebersol is part of a group that will launch a rival football league called The Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Keep in mind, the announcement of the return of the XFL was made in January and is expected to launch in 2020.

Ebersol’s son Charlie and a group of investors are launching the league and have already struck a broadcast deal with CBS Sports. The XFL doesn’t have a TV deal yet. It was noted in the announcement on Tuesday that Dick Ebersol will serve on the league’s board of directors.