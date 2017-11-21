Vince Russo Knocks Corey Graves, RAW Social Media Score, Behind-The-Scenes Survivor Series Video

– Above is behind-the-scenes video from Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as Superstars prepared for the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match, which was won by Team RAW members Triple H and Braun Strowman.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 874,000 total interactions this week – 605,000 on Facebook and 269,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew a total of 668,000 interactions – 235,000 Twitter interactions and 433,000 Facebook interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– WWE announcer Corey Graves had the following Twitter exchange with Vince Russo over comments made during the Braun Strowman vs. Jason Jordan match on last night’s RAW:

Guess announcers aren't that excited about Jordan/Strowman. Total, total NO SELL. Hey, Corey—Pee Wee Herman called–he wants his suit back. #TOOL — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) November 21, 2017