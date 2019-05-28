Vince Russo Makes WWE – AEW Claim, Women’s Event During Super Showdown

– Vince Russo wrote the following on Twitter regarding WWE and AEW:

There's NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together–NONE. Several things don't add up. When you look at the entire picture it becomes evident. I'm going to invite the @CnsprcyHrsmn on the new "Truth with Consequences" to lay this all out. Bro—YOU'RE BEING WORKED. pic.twitter.com/Mx6fchaGnZ

– Women’s promotion EVE noted the following:

The stream will be happening on our facebook page at https://t.co/n8ChMkW8Sa

Head there, click 'Like' and 'Get Notifications' if you haven't done so already!

Click "groups" if you wish to join our EVE group too 💪🍏#SuperSheDown#WWEalternative#WWESSD#SuperShowdown #RAW

— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) May 28, 2019