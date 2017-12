In a post on his official Twitter account, Konnan announced that former WWE, WCW and TNA Wrestling creative team member Vince Russo will be working with the new Aro Lucha promotion as a script consultant.

Want to announce the signing of @THEVinceRusso as a script consultant with @AroLucha for the Dec 10th show.. #Welcomeaboardbro — Konnan (@Konnan5150) December 8, 2017