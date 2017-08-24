Virgil Becomes Personal Bodyguard For Adult Film Star In Bid To Become President

Virgil, the former manager of the “Million Dollar Man” has taken on another managerial role.

Virgil is now the personal bodyguard of pornstar Cherie Deville, who has bidded to become the President of the United States in 2020.

The following was posted about Virgil on Devillie’s team-page; PornstarForPresident.com:

“Known best for his legendary professional wrestling career, Virgil had great success as “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase’s bodyguard in the WWE, as well as one of the members of the NWO! Virgil also has unique insight on Donald Trump as the two met several times at Wrestlemania. It was a no brainer when Virgil was selected as candidate DeVille’s personal bodyguard. Virgil brings years of experience to the table and would do anything for Cherie, and America!”