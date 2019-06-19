Was Enzo Amore And Big Cass Appearance At MSG A Shoot?

During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Enzo Amore talked about him and Big Cass appearing at the ROH/NJPW event during Wrestlemania 35 weekend:

“That’s the thing of what happened; there was not a soul in the ring that knew what the f**k what was going on. The camera guys, the commentators, the fans in the stands; and you know, if those are the smartest people in the stands in the history of the business and they sold out that arena in four minutes, one man manifested a plan at Survivor Series and it all took shape and the smartest group of fans in the world got worked. They don’t know what the f**k happened.”

“You know this from when Randy Orton faced Brock Lesnar at Summer Slam and Chris Jericho coming out of the boys’ locker room pissed off, flipping out at Brock because they didn’t know if it was a work or a shoot, right? How do you make something real in wrestling? You make it real. So, if you are crazy enough to have a fist fight at Madison Square Garden and make it real, people have no idea what to think or how to react.”