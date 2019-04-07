Was Enzo – Big Cass Incident A Work?, Natalya Comments On Bret Hart

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The Voices of Wrestling Twitter account is reporting that the appearance of Enzo and Big Cass at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard event was in fact a work:

– Natalya reacted to Bret Hart being attacked by a fan at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with the following comments:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR