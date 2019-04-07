Was Enzo – Big Cass Incident A Work?, Natalya Comments On Bret Hart

– The Voices of Wrestling Twitter account is reporting that the appearance of Enzo and Big Cass at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard event was in fact a work:
Just got a text. 100% work. Was told the upper level office pushed for it despite booking team being largely against it. https://t.co/XfPUueJgpt
— Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) 7 April 2019
– Natalya reacted to Bret Hart being attacked by a fan at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with the following comments:
I’m so proud of my uncle @BretHart tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad’s diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys🙏
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) 7 April 2019