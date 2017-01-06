Was The AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler Finish Botched? (Video)

There is speculation that the finish of the AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler match on Smackdown Live was botched.

The belief is that Ziggler was supposed to win with Styles’ foot on the rope which would lead to a future rematch. However, Ziggler took Styles’ foot off the rope which he apparently wasn’t supposed to do. As Ziggler was pinning Styles, Styles moved his foot back towards the rope and had his foot on the rope after the pinfall was counted.

It’s expected that Styles will get his win back against Ziggler at some point before the Money in the Bank PPV.