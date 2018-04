The following was sent to us:

Watch AMBY’s exclusive interview with Alberto El Patron! The legendary Alberto El Patron joined me while at BCW in Windsor for interview round two and it was an absolute pleasure having this a**-kicker on AMBY once again!

Dive into my conversation with the Impact Wrestling star to learn more as we discuss crashing off a hoverboard, opening a MMA gym, the origin of his #SiSiSi chants, and how he’s a fantastic dancer.