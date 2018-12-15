WATCH: Chris Jericho & Tetsuya Naito Brawl At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Presser

Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito were involved in a brawl at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 press conference on Saturday morning while promoting their upcoming IWGP Intercontinental Championship match at this upcoming event. It all started once Jericho started talking trash and Naito spitting water in his face.

After attacking Naito following his match at NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome – Night 2, Jericho took to his Instagram account to write, “Today’s story… Naito spits water on me at the @njpw1972 press conference, so I beat the hell out of him with a chair at #KorakuenHall. Seems fair right? See u at #WrestleKingdom Naito-San!”

This event goes down on January 4, 2019, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and will air live on NJPW World and air on Fite TV. Here is the updated card:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: (C) Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Intercontinental Championship: (C) Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: (C) KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori

IWGP United States Championship: (C) Cody vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Tag Team Championships: (C) Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA

RevPro British Heavyweight Championships: (C) Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: (C) Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship: (C) Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay