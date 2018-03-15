WATCH: CM Punk’s Rumored Opponent Talks About The Potential UFC Fight

Former WWE Champion CM Punk might have an opponent for his next UFC fight.

Punk made his pro-MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last September but lost the bout by first-round submission. The former WWE Superstar continues to drop hints about having his second fight at UFC 225.

A name that has been speculated to be Punk’s next opponent is Mike Jackson, who has also lost to Gall in the UFC and is part of the MMA Media. Jackson spoke with TMZ about the potential fight. Here is what he had to say:

“Look Phil, no one else makes sense. If you say you want to do this, let’s do it. What is it, June 9th? In Chicago, IL, your hometown and after I knock you out I want the best Chicago pie recommendation from Phil Brooks.”