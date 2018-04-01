WATCH: Eli Drake Talks About The Impact Wrestling World Title, Austin Aries, More

The following was sent to us:



Watch AMBY’s exclusive interview with Eli Drake! This interview simply went off the rails. I know it’s always going to be a fun time when I have IMPACT star Eli Drake on the show, but our conversation was absolutely hilarious. This interview is a result of being tired, slightly (…very) obnoxious, and shooting the breeze with a friend and I enjoyed every second of it.



Go check it out for yourself as “The Perpetual Motion Machine of Badassery” and “The Namer of Dummies” joins me right after his match at BCW in Windsor. We discuss actually being super shy, playing drums live with a band, being picky with his Instagram likes, and Austin Aries taking his championship.