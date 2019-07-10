Watch Stephanie McMahon Dance Like Carmella

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

After being challenged by cancer activist Lilly Tartikoff to dance or donate for United Cancer Front, Stephanie McMahon opted to dance.

On Twitter and Instagram, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer posted a video of herself doing the floss dance like Carmella. Stephanie then challenged Carmella, R-Truth and Naomi to dance or donate.

