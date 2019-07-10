Watch Stephanie McMahon Dance Like Carmella

After being challenged by cancer activist Lilly Tartikoff to dance or donate for United Cancer Front, Stephanie McMahon opted to dance.
On Twitter and Instagram, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer posted a video of herself doing the floss dance like Carmella. Stephanie then challenged Carmella, R-Truth and Naomi to dance or donate.
Lilly Tartikoff challenged me to #danceordonate for @ucancerfront, and I chose to dance! Now I’m spreading the challenge to @CarmellaWWE, @RonKillings & @NaomiWWE. Dance…or donate at https://t.co/k6J9lZhKDP! pic.twitter.com/IJcObP6DBr
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019