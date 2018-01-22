WATCH: Steve Austin Stuns Shane & Vince McMahon On WWE Raw 25

As seen on the Monday Night Raw 25 Anniversary show in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center on the USA Network, Steve Austin returned to WWE TV in the opening segment with Shane, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon. After Vince was insulted by receiving a plaque by his children, he heeled it up that set up Austin walking out and giving a few stunners.
