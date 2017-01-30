Watch The Undertaker Eliminate Goldberg From The Royal Rumble, Big E On Being Carted To The Ring

– In their first clash inside the squared circle, The Undertaker eliminated Goldberg during the Royal Rumble Match after being on the receiving end of a spear. Check it out here.

– A golf cart was used last night during the Royal Rumble Match to bring bigger WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Big Show, Big E, Bray Wyatt and Mark Henry to the ring. They would be shown making their entrance before the camera cut away and then they would walk to the cart and be taken to the ring.

Big E reacted to being carted to the ring on Twitter with the following: