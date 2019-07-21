Weak Ticket Sales For WWE’s TV Return To MSG

Tickets for the first RAW and Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in ten years have not been selling as quickly as WWE was expecting. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted regarding ticket sales:

“Yeah, not good. Stunning, absolutely stunning. I didn’t think that SmackDown would necessarily sell out and I don’t know if anyone did, but everyone thought instant sell out for Raw.”

“Some of it may have been over pricing which is being rectified from what I understand. But, yes ticket sales were exceedingly disappointing.”

Available tickets (in blue) for both shows can be seen below: