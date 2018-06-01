What Airs On WWE Network After Monday’s Raw, Jim Ross On His Second Book

– The WWE Network will be airing a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot after Monday’s RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:
“All aboard! The Godfather’s got nothing but love, laughter, and loads of unique insight when looking at photos from his Hall of Fame career!”
– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed the following about his upcoming second book in these posts on his official Twitter account:
#Book2 will contain heavy matters of the heart including Jan’s death and Bell’s palsy #3, leaving @WWE 9/11/13, not withstanding the #AttitudeEra, original #XFL, @WWE going public, #HOF in Detroit 07, and #Trump..
for starters. @tweetpaulobrien https://t.co/a6zh3TEVQq
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 1, 2018
The holidays of 2019 is our current goal for #Book2
All TBD.
Lots of details to address first. Thx! https://t.co/CXTt3woJeX
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 1, 2018