What Airs On WWE Network After Monday’s Raw, Jim Ross On His Second Book

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– The WWE Network will be airing a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot after Monday’s RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

“All aboard! The Godfather’s got nothing but love, laughter, and loads of unique insight when looking at photos from his Hall of Fame career!”

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed the following about his upcoming second book in these posts on his official Twitter account:

