What Asuka and Kairi Sane Said In Japanese During WWE RAW

WH PARK of PostWrestling.com provided the rough English translation of Asuka and Kairi Sane’s promo from this week’s WWE RAW:

“Asuka: We’re the Kabuki Warriors, don’t get you get that we’re champions? Wait, you’re a champ? you’re a champ? Even if you team up you can’t beat us.”

“Kairi: Everything you said is spot on Asuka! Charlotte, Becky, I’m sure you’re tired, but we are going to beat the shit out of you.”