What Becky Lynch Would Like To See Change In WWE

During a Q&A at the Gorilla Position Live event in London, Becky Lynch talked about how she would like to see WWE superstars have less scripting when it comes to promos. Here is what Becky said:

“I think I would give the wrestlers more freedom to talk and to be able to cut their own promos. Because we know ourselves, what our mission is. We know why we want to do things, why we don’t like people.”

“If we don’t know those things then we shouldn’t be in WWE. My God.”