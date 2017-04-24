What Did Maryse Say To Kurt Angle On RAW?, Dumpster Match Held Tonight, US Title Match Promo

– Above is a promo for Chris Jericho vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view in San Jose, California. As noted, the winner of the match will officially join the SmackDown brand.

– As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW from Kansas City, The Miz and Maryse interrupted a phone call that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle was taking backstage. After ranting about the opening segment with Chris Jericho and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Miz stormed off after Angle told him to find a partner for later tonight. Maryse got in Angle’s face and said something in French before walking off behind Miz. Reader Jeri Hallal sent word that Maryse said, “You have no idea what you’re actually doing!”

– The first Dumpster Match in RAW history was held on tonight’s show. The match saw Kalisto defeat Braun Strowman. The first dumpster match in WWE history saw Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie defeat WWE Tag Team Champions The New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania 14. There was then a Dumpster Tables Match at King of The Ring 2000, which saw DX defeat The Dudley Boyz.

Below are a few photos and video from the match and the post-match angle: