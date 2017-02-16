What Happened After 205 Live, Fans on Deserving New WWE Champions, Zack Ryder Unboxes, John Cena – Nikki Bella

– WWE posted this video with Zack Ryder unboxing new Kane and Shawn Michaels Funko Pop! vinyl figures, which are exclusive to Walgreens stores.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar is most deserving of their newly-won title. As of this writing, 54% went with new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt while 26% voted for new RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and the rest voted for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi.

– The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live in Anaheim, CA saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retain over The Miz with Dirty Deeds.

– Earlier we posted a Valentine’s Day video from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel at this link. Above is a video with Nikki Bella’s Valentine’s Day words for boyfriend John Cena while spending the holiday with Bryan and Brie in Los Angeles.