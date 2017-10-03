What Happened After Impact (Video), No More “TNA”, The Hardys – The Decay, More

– We will no longer be using the “TNA” initials here on the site as the company has officially done away with them. Bruce Prichard noted on last night’s Impact Wrestling episode that “TNA is dead” and that they have new owners, new management and the new name – Impact Wrestling. Prichard went on to say they also have new coaches and players, and that the people at the top called him because they were looking for people who have achieved greatness.

Below is the opening video for Thursday night’s episode, which was the latest reboot for the company:

– As noted, The Hardys left Impact last month after not re-signing while they were the Tag Team Champions. They offered to work last week’s tapings and drop the titles but company officials turned them down. A segment aired on this week’s Impact that had The Hardys teleport via Vanguard One, only to re-appear in the parking lot of the Impact Zone as The Decay – Abyss, Crazzy Steve and Knockouts Champion Rosemary. They noted that The Broken Hardys had now been deleted, then picked up the Impact Tag Team Titles and left with them. Below is video from that segment:

– As noted, Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) debuted last night and defeated Bobby Lashley in controversial fashion to become the new Impact World Heavyweight Champion. Below is post-show video with an angry Lashley making his exit. Bruce Prichard stops Alberto backstage and tells him he doesn’t want to win the belt that way. Earl Hebner and officials join them and they argue about the finish. Prichard tells Alberto he knows he shouldn’t be champion.