What Happened After RAW, Emma Comments On Being Injured, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

– Above is video of Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews after Crews’ loss to Kalisto on last night’s WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI. Crews blames the ringside antics of Titus on the loss, then they argue about the “flippity flop thing” and Titus yelling. Titus apologizes and says Crews has all the talent in the world while they have the best brand in the world in The Titus Brand. Titus ends the segment with a selfie and tells Crews to make it a win next time.

– The dark segment after RAW went off the air saw Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt push each other around until they turned their attention to Seth Rollins and attacked him. Roman Reigns made the save and hit Superman punches on both of the heels, then a spear on Wyatt. Rollins recovered and stood tall with Reigns while Reigns’ music played. Thanks to @HuntD_TSK for that recap. Another correspondent noted that fans were chanting “Roman sucks” throughout the arena as the crowd moved to the parking lot once the show ended.

– Emma tweeted the following during last night’s RAW while she’s currently out of action with a shoulder injury. She suffered the injury at the May 7th WWE live event in Liverpool and left the European tour early to be evaluated back in the United States. She later noted on May 13th that she was doing rehab on the shoulder.