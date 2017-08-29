What Happened After RAW, Nia Jax On Attacking Alexa Bliss (Video), Xavier Woods Comments

– As seen at the end of last night’s WWE RAW in Memphis, Nia Jax turned on new RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss after Bliss captured the title from Sasha Banks in the main event. In the Fallout video above, Nia tells Mike Rome that she’s tired of waiting and will now be making her own opportunities.

– The dark main event after last night’s RAW in Memphis saw Finn Balor defeat Bray Wyatt in a Street Fight.

– As noted, Xavier Woods apparently suffered a knee injury at Monday’s WWE SmackDown live event in Texarkana, AK as The New Day was taking on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Breezango. Woods was going for a jumping DDT but pushed off the wrong way and went down. The match ended in a quick finish before he was helped to the back by Big E, Kofi Kingston and WWE’s Dr. Chris Amann. Woods has not confirmed the injury but he did tweet the following after the show: