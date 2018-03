After this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center went off the air on the USA Network, Dana Brooke confronted Ronda Rousey and said she was in the wrong ring.

She said that Stephanie McMahon would make Rousey “her property” at WrestleMania and told her to get out of the ring. Rousey laughed and said she’d like to see Brooke try and blocked a punch before tossing her out of the ring.