After this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena went off the air on the USA Network, Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar come to the ring to attack Roman Reigns.

This led to John Cena making the save. To send the crowd home happy, Cena and Reigns hit an Attitude Adjustment and a Spear at the same time to send Cesaro and Sheamus retreating to the backstage area.