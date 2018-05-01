What Happened After Raw Went Off The Air?

After this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre went off the air on the USA Network, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins cut a promo after his main event title defense over Finn Balor. Keep in mind that Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Rollins vs. Samoa Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro had been advertised as the dark main event.

Rollins talks about how he wasn’t exaggerating when he commented on how hard the job is. He added that the WWE Universe is truly his family as they make the ring feel like home.