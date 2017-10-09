What Happened After RAW With Rollins & Ambrose, Sister Abigail Video, Emma – Asuka Exchange

"Bray is different. Bray is special, but he has much to learn…I taught him that the world is a very evil place." – #SisterAbigail #RAW pic.twitter.com/dXXsxZqF2B — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017

– It looks like the rumors of Bray Wyatt wrestling as Sister Abigail at TLC are true as Wyatt introduced Abigail like we’ve never seen on tonight’s WWE RAW in a segment with Finn Balor. WWE has not officially announced Balor vs. Abigail as of this writing. You can see video from tonight’s wacky segment above.

– The dark main event after tonight’s RAW in Indianapolis saw RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose retain over Cesaro & Sheamus.

– As noted, Emma won a Fatal 5 Way on tonight’s WWE RAW to earn a match against Asuka at WWE TLC, in what will be Asuka’s main roster debut. This is a rematch from their battle at WWE NXT “Takeover: London” in December 2015. The two had this Twitter exchange after their TLC match was announced:

Pleasure to see you again @EmmaWWE.

I will be ready for you at #WWETLC 🤡

Be ready for Asuka!! 👁 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 10, 2017