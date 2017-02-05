What Happened After This Week’s RAW, Kevin Owens Hypes US Title Rematch, Table For 3

"I need to blow my nose, and stuff might be falling out of my ears…it felt like I was leaking." – @EdgeRatedR #TableFor3 #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/5TbgzaFaSg — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2017

– Above is video from last night’s “Table For 3” on the WWE Network with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge talking about how tough the early days of training for their pro wrestling careers were.

– The dark segment after last night’s WWE RAW in Sacramento saw Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose try and get The Miz to do his “Because I’m The Miz” line. Miz finally agreed but they all hit him with their finishers to send the crowd home happy. As noted, Miz won the Triple Threat RAW main event over Balor and Rollins to become the new #1 contender to Ambrose. No word yet on when he will get his title shot.

– As noted, Kevin Owens will get his Payback rematch from new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho on tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno. Owens tweeted the following on the match after it was announced during RAW: