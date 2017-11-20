What Happened After Tonight’s RAW, Asuka Video, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

– Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Asuka keep her undefeated streak going with a win over Dana Brooke. Above is post-show video of Asuka talking to Mike Rome. The Empress of Tomorrow thanks Dana for keeping her undefeated.

– There was no dark main event after tonight’s RAW in Houston but The Miz did get put through a table by new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

– As noted, tonight’s RAW also saw Paige make her return. She brought WWE NXT Superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose with her and they beat down Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and later RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Mandy and Sonya tweeted the following on their main roster debuts: