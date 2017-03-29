dean-ambrose

What Happened After Tuesday’s WWE TV Tapings, Sheamus Eye Photo, The New Day Video

Published On 03/29/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day check out their new Funko Pop figures in this new video.

– The dark main event after Tuesday night’s WWE 205 Live in Richmond, VA saw John Cena and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeat AJ Styles and Baron Corbin.

– As noted, Sheamus needed 15 stitches to close a wound suffered during the ladder melee on this week’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of RAW. We have graphic photos and video of the injury at this link. The Celtic Warrior tweeted this update today:

