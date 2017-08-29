What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Gable & Benjamin Cut Promo On Titles (Video), Enzo Amore

– Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable after their win over The Ascension on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Benjamin says they definitely sent a message to the tag team division and they are here for one reason – to become champions. Shelton says they won’t stop until they get the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Gable talks about how he now has someone with experience leading the way, something he and Jason Jordan didn’t have, and that’s what he needed. Gable says he’s like a sponge when it comes to learning and he believes he has the perfect guy for that now. Gable says he and Shelton are going to kill it together.

– The dark main event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya retain over Charlotte Flair by using a handful of tights on a roll-up. Flair did not appear during tonight’s SmackDown broadcast.

– Enzo Amore continues to find success in the WWE cruiserweight division as he made his WWE 205 Live in-ring debut on tonight’s show, teaming with Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander to defeat Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Noam Dar. Below is video from the match along with photos of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville watching backstage: