What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami Vignette, Natalya On New Stars (Video)

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami is now confirmed to be debuting on WWE 205 Live soon for the cruiserweight division. Above is the vignette for his upcoming debut.

– The dark main event after this week’s 205 Live in Houston saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode defeat Jinder Mahal, Rusev and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.

– As noted, SmackDown saw Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan make their main roster debuts from NXT. They attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch backstage and then interrupted the Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair title match. Below is video of Natalya reacting to the interference, which ended with she and Flair laid out. Natalya rants about the new blue brand Superstars costing her the match, saying they’re nothing but disrespectful and she will not stand for it. Natalya says she will get her rematch with Flair.