What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Shelton Benjamin On Next Week’s Match, Dolph Ziggler

– As noted, Dolph Ziggler missed out on a spot in the men’s Team SmackDown 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series by losing a 2 of 3 Falls Match to Bobby Roode on this week’s SmackDown. In the video above, Ziggler says he feels like he always does after the loss – as much as he doesn’t care what other people think and as much as he goes out of his way to let everyone know, he sees a lot of the favorite Superstars as frauds or smoke & mirrors, he still tends to lose every time he steps foot in the ring.

Ziggler says as prepared as he was, as on top of his game as he was, as excited as he was, even though he doesn’t show it in the hallway, to represent Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, he still wants to prove a point – that he belongs here but he didn’t do that tonight. No matter how much he stepped up his game, it wasn’t enough and it’s not that he didn’t have it, he did, but Bobby Roode is as good as he says he is. Ziggler might say Roode is a catchphrase, an entrance or a new kid, but he’s more than that. Ziggler says the WWE Universe doesn’t back him anymore and the people behind the scenes never have, as this has always been about himself, but he couldn’t deliver this week. Ziggler says he went toe-to-toe with “this kid” that is going to go places, but Roode wasn’t just an entrance tonight – he was the better man. Ziggler says it’s clear that he needs to re-think his own career.

– The dark main event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live in Norfolk, Virginia saw Randy Orton and AJ Styles defeat Sami Zayn and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– As noted, next week’s taped WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England will see #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable get their title shots from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The announcement was made during a backstage segment that saw Gable rap again to send a warning to The Usos. Benjamin took to Twitter after the show and wrote the following on the match: