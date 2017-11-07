What Happened After WWE 205 Live Tapings, Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover, Luke Harper

– Above is a behind-the-scenes preview for Luke Harper’s appearance on USA Network’s “Damnation” series. The Bludgeon Brother will appear on the December 5th episode. The new original drama premieres tonight after SmackDown goes off the air.

– The dark main event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live in Manchester, England saw Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in tag team action. The finish saw Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Ziggler for the pin.

– As noted, Johnny Gargano will face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne with the title on the line in the pre-show dark match before WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” on November 18th from Houston. Gargano, who is also scheduled to have an “Ab Contest” with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels later that night at Takeover, tweeted the following on his big Saturday night during Survivor Series weekend: