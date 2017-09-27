What Happened After WWE 205 Live, The Fashion Files To Return, Lana And Tamina Video

– Lana and Tamina Snuka did not appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown but they are in this new Fallout video as Lana’s Ravishing Journey for Tamina to take the SmackDown Women’s Title continues. Lana says she’s been studying potential opponents for Tamina and reading Charlotte Flair’s new “Second Nature” book to prepare. The Ravishing Russian says Tamina will soon be the most feared woman and the most ravishing. Lana finishes doing Tamina’s make-up and calls it perfect but Tamina looks in a mirror and isn’t impressed with the new look. Lana says Tamina is missing one thing – blonde hair, which she will deliver on next week. Lana walks off and leaves Tamina unsure about the changes.

– The dark main event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live in Glendale, AZ saw Randy Orton and Bobby Roode defeat Rusev and Dolph Ziggler in a tag team battle of Hell In a Cell opponents. The finish saw Orton hit the RKO on Rusev.

– WWE announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Tyler Breeze and Fandango will bring back The Fashion Files on next Tuesday’s show. Breezango often re-tweets comments from fans asking when the segment will return. The last segment aired on August 29th and was billed as the season 2 premiere.