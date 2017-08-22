What Happened After WWE RAW, Sasha Banks To Defend Her Title, Sheamus And Cesaro

– Alexa Bliss will get her rematch from RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks on next Monday’s WWE RAW from Memphis. Above is video from their segment on this week’s post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn.

– There was no dark main event after RAW in Brooklyn this week. John Cena spoke to the crowd and said he was glad they had fun with the wave and the beach ball.

– No word yet on when Sheamus and Cesaro will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose but Sheamus tweeted the following during this week’s RAW, which saw Rollins and Ambrose get a non-title win over The Hardys.