What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air?

After this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Miami, FL at the AmericanAirlines Arena went off the air on the USA Network, Braun Strowman brawled with Kane. After the TV broadcast, Brock Lesnar posed for the crowd as Kane left.



Strowman then came out and said he still wanted to fight, calling out Kane. The two had a brawl, during which Kane hit Strowman with a chair and set up a table. Strowman got out of a chokeslam attempt and then power slammed Kane through the table to end the show.