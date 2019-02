After this week’s edition of WWE RAW went off the air, Jinder Mahal came out and ended up being superkicked by Shawn Michaels. Kurt Angle ended up giving Mahal an Angle Slam on Ric Flair’s birthday cake.

There were some fans in attendance that were upset because Ric Flair never appeared in front of the live crowd.

WWE published footage from what happened after RAW went off the air: