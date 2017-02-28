What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air – Brock Lesnar F5’s The Big Show (Video)

After Monday’s WWE RAW ended, Brock Lesnar had a confrontation with The Big Show which ended with Show getting the F5. Afterwards, a referee attempted to pin Show with Show kicking out and chasing away the referees. You can see footage of what happened below:

Luego de que Lesnar ataque a Big Show, los árbitros intentaron planchar al gigante. Esto sucedía en el dark match: pic.twitter.com/XzKaN8TahI — MUNDO WWE (@FansWWEUniverse) February 28, 2017