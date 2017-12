Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW from Los Angeles at the Staples Center, the dark main event saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

The Shield called Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro back to the ring after they retreated through the crowd as RAW went off the air.

For those who missed it, the RAW main event saw Joe help The Bar retain the RAW Tag Team Titles over Rollins and Ambrose.