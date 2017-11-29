What Happened After WWE SmackDown And 205 Live Went Off The Air?

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live and 205 Live went off the air in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena saw Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in tag team action.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR