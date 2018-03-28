What Happened After WWE SmackDown And 205 Live Went Off The Air?

The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live and 205 Live went off the air in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena saw WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Baron Corbin, Rusev and Aiden English in six-man action.

Before the match started, Rusev came out impersonating WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The finish of the match saw WWE referee Danilo Anfibio superkick English while Styles counted the pin.