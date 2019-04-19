What happened to Daniel Bryan?

The 37-year-old has not appeared on television since losing the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported, “Daniel Bryan was not at WWE TV this week. The word internally is that he is dealing with an injury coming out of WrestleMania, but the nature of the situation has been closely guarded.”

Dave Meltzer also reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bryan “is out of action,” but did not offer any further details.