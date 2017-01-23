What Happened With The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar And Goldberg After WWE RAW? (Photos)
As seen on tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker closed the show with a face off.
After the show ended, Lesnar left the ring first followed by Goldberg, who greeted some fans at ringside. The Undertaker kneeled to the crowd before leaving and stopping on the ramp to raise his fist in the air.
