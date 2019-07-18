What Paul Heyman Wants To Change, Latest News On Harper – WWE

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Paul Heyman wants to have WWE backstage interviews contain less “fake dialogue” and be more realistic in tone.

Heyman reportedly wants there to be more consequences for actions and wins/losses to matter more. In addition to that, the belief is that Heyman also wants injury angles to be taken more seriously.

– Regarding Luke Harper’s status with WWE, Dave Meltzer noted that Harper has been told “pretty much nothing” since the decision was made to stop using him in April. While there was talk about Harper going back on the road, Meltzer mentioned that “If that’s the case, it’s a secret since key people in the company don’t know it, nor do those close to he say that he’s heard a thing.”